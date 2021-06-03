WeWork India Rolls Out Vaccination Drive For Its Employees And Their Dependents In 6 Cities

WeWork has also offered the Corona Kavach Group policy to safeguard employees.

Being an employee first organisation, WeWork India, the leading flexible workspace provider has kickstarted a vaccination drive for all of its active employees as well as three of their dependents. This is in partnership with multiple leading partners across all 6 cities where WeWork India's workspaces are located.

The voluntary COVID-19 vaccination drive is in addition to the existing medical insurance policy of WeWork employees. In the interim, if any employee has managed to secure a slot on the COWIN portal to get themselves or their dependents vaccinated, WeWork India will reimburse the cost of vaccination for them and their dependents. Moreover, if any employee is tested positive for Covid-19 at present or in future, they can avail 'Covid Leave', a new leave category initiated by the company in line with the latest government mandate, wherein employees can avail leave upto 28 days depending on the need to make a full recovery. Additionally, WeWork will soon open up this drive for its 40,000 members across India. WeWork will be a facilitator in this extension while the cost of vaccination will be decided by the partners.

Speaking on the initiative Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India said "Health and safety of our members and employees is a top priority to us, and we at WeWork are taking all active measures to ensure the physical and mental wellness of our people. As another step towards safeguarding our employees, we have commenced a COVID -19 vaccination drive across India. Our people are our biggest assets and we'll continue to look out for them. Our aim is to provide hygienic and safe workplaces coupled with best-in industry people policies catering to physical and mental wellness for all. The team at WeWork will ensure that the vaccination drive is a convenient and safe process for all."

In addition to this, WeWork has offered the Corona Kavach Group policy to safeguard employees and their dependents against expenditure arising from Covid-19; this includes hospitalization expenses, home-care treatment, and a sum of five lakhs insured per family. It has also relooked the group medical insurance and policy; in case of an unfortunate event such as the death of an employee, the medical cover for the dependents will continue until the policy expires. To offer further support it will continue to pay the deceased employee's salary to the family for a stipulated period of time and offer employment to the spouse/partner/children of the impacted employees. With members returning back to work, WeWork has ensured to keep all hygiene and safety standards in check, keeping government and industry body guidelines in place. This includes ensuring social distancing, revised spatial guidelines and seating arrangements to maintain industry-defining cleanliness standards for members to feel safe when they are at work as well as offering employees the flexibility to operate out of any of the WeWork buildings closest to their homes.

