WEF Centre For Fourth Industrial Revolution Proposed In Mumbai

"We discussed upscaling of value chains through public private partnership to cover 25 lakh farmers, encourage innovations, use of drones, better connect with banks, financing as per actual cropping pattern and better insurance facilities," he said in another tweet. The discussion revolved around food security, environmental sustainability and economic opportunity for sustainable agriculture, the chief minister added. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the MagneticMaharashtra Pavilion at Davos and discussed various issues with him, Fadnavis said.
Fadnavis also congratulated Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was honoured with Crystal Award at WEF. "Congratulations Shahrukh Khan for the 24th Annual #CrystalAward by WEF for your work for acid attack victims through Meer Foundation!" he tweeted.
