Sensex Closes 463 Points Lower, Nifty Holds 10,300: 10 Things To Know

Overall breadth of the markets was sharply negative

Stock markets registered deep losses on Friday, with the Sensex shedding 463 points to close at 34,315. NSE benchmark index Nifty fell 149 points to settle at 10,303, 1.4 per cent lower from the previous close. Strong losses across sectors - led by finance, auto, energy and IT stocks - came amid weak global cues, leading to a weekly loss of 1.2 per cent for the domestic markets. Friday's fall coincided with the Reserve Bank of India's move to hike lenders' single borrower exposure limit for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) which do not finance infrastructure. Analysts say the markets did not take the central bank action to support the NBFC sector positively.