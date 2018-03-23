'We Trust You', Says Income Tax Department To Taxpayers Ahead of March 31 Deadline

(Also Read: How To File Income Tax Returns In Three Steps By March 31, 2018)
Income tax returns cannot be filed without a permanent account number (PAN), a ten-digit alphanumeric number, issued in the form of a laminated card, by the income tax department.
The login portal via which you can file your income tax returns is http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, said the income tax department on its twitter handle @incometaxindia.
Persons mandatorily required to file income tax returns:
All companies, partnership firms, limited liability partnership or LLPs
Trusts, associations, political parties (whose income prior to claim of exemptions exceeds the minimum chargeable to tax)
Individuals and Hindu undivided families (HUFs) having income more than Rs 2.5 lakh [for senior citizens Rs 3 lakh, (age 60 years up to 80 years) and Rs 5 lakh (80 years or more)]
The income tax department also cautioned taxpayers who had deposited huge amounts of cash in their bank accounts/made high value transactions of considering the same while filing their income tax returns. Non-filing or incorrect filing of return of income may result in penalty and prosecution, said the income tax department.