Wave City: Fastest Growing City of Delhi-NCR

Wave City is Ghaziabad's coveted Smart City, offering a blend of technological innovations and green living. Nestled adjacent to NH-24, it is strategically located close to Akshardham Temple (30 mins away), Noida Sector-62 (15 mins), 8 lanes Delhi - Meerut Expressway (10 mins), and a proposed metro station (5 mins). No wonder, the project's seamless connectivity makes it an alluring prospect for buyers. The area is flanked by a wide and congestion-free network of roads besides good hospitals, schools, and utility marts.

The estate is designed to provide an enriching lifestyle ticking all the boxes for smart, sustainable, and green living. It is "World's Largest Green Pre-Certified Platinum Rated Township". The project makes use of a rainwater harvesting system as well as water recycling plants that process greywater for daily use while ensuring a minimum strain on the ecosystem.

More than 3.5 lakhs of flora and open spaces make up for the vast lush green cover spread across the project promoting public health and quality of life. The city also has smart systems installed for monitoring resource consumption. Street light automation, solar-powered external light, organic waste composter are some of the green features that make up for the impeccable infrastructure of the project which is well-planned and efficiently managed.

A hi-tech project, it provides a range of facilities from visitor management to attending household service requests via a smart resident and society management app. The city is also equipped with JIO fiber connections for uninterrupted internet connection.

Wave City is a proud abode of 1000+ happy residents embracing the smart and enriching lifestyle. Over 5000 possessions have already been closed with around 1500-2000 possessions targeted to be handed over by the end of 2021. It is Delhi-NCR's fastest-growing city and is famously considered as people's choice for the sheer variety of its product offerings. Wave City has something for everyone, just have a look below.

Veridia - An ultra-luxurious residency that boasts thoughtful layouts, immaculate design, and modern amenities that sets it apart from any other property on NH-24. Veridia offers 5 BHK sky villas that ooze extravagance with a double-height ceiling and 4 BHK floors that purvey chic living space with 4 grand bedrooms. These homes illustrate the flawless blend of nature and science with the provision of a home automation system, front door digital lock, video door phone, and EV charging point at every car parking.

Wave Executive Floors - These stilt + 5 low-rise uber-residency is designed keeping in mind the global architectural trends with leading technology and thoughtful innovation. Wave Executive Floors offers 2 and 3 BHK with sizes ranging from 54.3 sq. m. to 67.76 sq. m. with an exclusive Club Executive that caters to all recreational needs. A gated community surrounded by greenery, it ensures utmost privacy and safety.

Wave Floors - Comfort, convenience, and privacy are all hallmarks of Wave Floors. Wave Floors delivers more than one can envision with a spectrum of exquisite 2 & 3 BHK, G+2 independent residences. It's a destination to live freely, peacefully, and autonomously in your private independent haven that ranges from 53.69 sq. m. to 125.17 sq. m. in size of carpet area. The residents on the second floor of Wave

Floors can redefine the grandeur of living and make their stay at Wave Floors a pleasure because they all have unique *terrace usage rights!

Dream Homes - The development is a remarkable blend of urban tranquility and contemporary elegance. Dream Homes offer 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments with sizes ranging from 35.05 - 64.94 sq.m. The project offers an exclusive clubhouse that encompasses a swimming pool and community center along with large open and lush green spaces for all your recreational needs. Dream Homes is a marvelous example of how meticulous planning and futuristic thinking can be put together to bring simple dreams to reality.

Swamanorath - The project is developed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme for providing affordable housing units. Swamanorath is a two-tower G + 14 structure, situated in sector-6, Palmwood Enclave, Wave City, adjacent to the police station. The units are available in 1, 2, and 2+S BHK options, and the size of the carpet area ranging from 24sq. m. to 48 sq. m. The contemporary design of Swamanorath ensures excellence and comfort at affordable pricing while ensuring top-notch amenities for carefree living.

Wave Plots - Wave City residential plots empower you to construct a luxurious house as per your aspirations. Select from a wide range of well-crafted plots varying in size from 135 Sq. yd., 194 Sq. yd., 287 Sq. yd., 325 Sq. yd., to 404 Sq. yd. and above. Wave plots promise a lifestyle beyond extraordinary and are bestowed with various world-class amenities. These plots present a perfect investment opportunity that liberates you to construct your dream adobe amidst the city's lush greenery and ready-to-use exceptional infrastructure.

Wave Galleria - It is Wave City's first commercial complex which is located in sector-3 Kingwood Enclave and sprawls over 2.5 acres that feature retail outlets, office spaces, and food joints ranging from 22.11 sq. m. to 54.81 sq. m in size. The five-floor shopping complex includes a dedicated basement and surface car parking facility, an ample number of elevators, and various other public utilities. The third floor has an open terrace reserved for popular food joints.

Wave City welcomes you to a life that is truly spectacular and molds your dreams into reality with exquisite offerings. If you are someone whose heart is set upon luxury and adores nature, Wave City, Ghaziabad is just the estate for your heart's desires. Wave City checks all the right boxes on the parameters of a luxurious lifestyle in the lap of nature. The city goes the extra mile to provide a lifestyle that appeals to the aspirations of every customer.

