Design The BharatNet Logo And Win Rs 50,000; Here's How The last date for submission of entries for BharatNet Logo contest is May 15, 2018.

The winner of BharatNet Logo contest will be given a cash award of Rs 50,000.



BharatNet is the world’s largest rural broadband connectivity project to connect 2.5 lakh gram panchayats (GPs) by optical fibre cable (OFC), radio and satellite. It aims to bridge the connectivity gap in rural areas and forms the first pillar of Digital India Programme in rural India. Here's your chance to create the identity of the world’s largest rural broadband connectivity project. Design a logo for #BharatNet and win up to Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/sp0qUlD7Hzpic.twitter.com/EJkDUFTiwc — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 17, 2018

Here's all you need to know about the terms and conditions of BharatNet Logo contest:



Eligibility: The contest is open to all Indians from India and abroad. Registered organizations under relevant Indian laws are also eligible to participate. Employees of BBNL and DoT as well as their family members are not allowed to take part in this contest. Only one entry shall be permitted per individual or organization, according to mygov.in.



Submission: All entries must be submitted to the creative corner section of www.mygov.in.



The winning design of logo(s) will be the intellectual property/ copyright of BBNL.



BBNL will have unfettered right to modify the prize winning logo(s) and add or delete any information or design feature in any form to it.



Plagiarism of any nature is not allowed. Anyone found infringing on others’ copyright would be disqualified from the contest. The logo design must be original and should not violate any provision of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957 or any other law applicable in this regard.



The logo should not have been previously published in any print and digital media platform and must not contain any provocative, objectionable or inappropriate content.



The winner will be declared through email or by way of announcing his/her name on the MyGov blog page.



The technical parameters of the BharatNet Logo contest are as follows:



Participants should upload the logo in JPEG/ JPG/ PNG/ SVG format only.



The logo should be designed on a digital platform.



The winner of the competition shall be required to submit the design in an editable and open file format.



Logo should be designed in color. The size of the logo may vary from 5cm*5cm to 60cm*60cm in either portrait or landscape.



The logo should be usable on website/ social media channels such as Twitter/Facebook and on printed materials such as b/w press releases, stationery and signage, labels etc.



The logo should be in high resolution with minimum 300 DPI.



