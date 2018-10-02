Want To Link Your PAN With Aadhaar? Here's How To Do It

Taxpayers with identical names in Aadhaar and PAN card, can also use SMS facility to achieve the linking.

Last month, the Supreme Court allowed linking of Aadhaar with PAN or Permanent Account Number, which is mandatory for filing of income tax return (ITR). Aadhaar or Unique Identity Number is a 12-digit personal identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India. According to the official figures accessed by news agency Press Trust of India, a total of 21,08,16,676 PANs issued by the Income Tax Department have been linked with Aadhaar till September 24. The total operational or issued PANs are over 41.02 crore (41,02,66,969) as per the same time line, the data said.

The deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking has already been extended by the CBDT to March 31 next year, as per an order issued on June 30 this year.

Here are ways to link you PAN with Aadhaar:

How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card via income tax website:

Log on to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on the 'Link Aadhaar' link.

After clicking on the link, you'll be redirected to the 'Link Aadhaar' page, where you need to enter your PAN, Aadhaar number and full name as given on Aadhaar card, along with a security code.

After entering the details correctly, proceed by clicking on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.

How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card via SMS:

Taxpayers with identical names in Aadhaar and PAN card, can also use SMS facility to achieve the linking. One needs to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format: UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>

For example: UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q

However, in case of assessees whose names given in the Aadhaar and PAN cards have a "minor mismatch", according to the Income Tax Department, the linking can be achieved using an online facility.