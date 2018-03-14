Want To Check Your Aadhaar Card Usage History? Details Here

Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline of March 31, 2018 for linking of various services with Aadhaar card number.

Business | | Updated: March 14, 2018 17:38 IST
Checking your Aadhaar history online is fairly simple.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended 'indefinitely' the deadline of March 31, 2018 for linking of various services like mobile SIM cards, existing bank accounts and PAN (permanent account number) cards with Aadhaar cards. Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process, mentioned UIDAI on its official website -- uidai.gov.in. However, the UIDAI, on microblogging site Twitter, also said that the requirement of Aadhaar card number for opening new bank accounts and applying for Tatkal passports under the relevant laws continue.How to check where Aadhaar card has been used

By now, you must have linked or used your Aadhaar card number with a host of services. Here's how you can know Aadhaar card number's usage:

1. Log on to https://resident.uidai.gov.in/notification-aadhaar

(Also Read: Aadhaar Card Details Not To Be Disclosed Over Phone Call, Says UIDAI)

2. Enter your Aadhaar card number and the security code. 
 
(Enter your Aadhaar card number and the security code.)

3. Select the time frame of the transactions (a maximum of six months) and the number of transactions (maximum 50). 

(Also Read: What Is E-Aadhaar Card? Steps To Download It And Other Details)

4. Enter the OTP (one-time password), which will be sent on your registered mobile number.
 
(You would receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.)

5. After entering all the details you'll be directed to a page that shows your Aadhaar card number history.   

(Also Read: Want to Change Aadhaar Card Address Online? Here's How You Can Do It)
 
(This page shows your Aadhaar card number history.)

The earlier deadline for linking Aadhaar with several financial services and welfare schemes was December 31, 2017.

