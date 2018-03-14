Want To Check Your Aadhaar Card Usage History? Details Here

The Supreme Court on 13th March 2018 has extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar in bank accounts, PAN cards, SIM cards, etc from 31st march 2018 till the date of the final judgement. 1/3 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 13, 2018

As per the Supreme Court's order dated 13th March 2018, the requirement of Aadhaar for opening new bank accounts and applying for Tatkal passports under the relevant laws continues. 2/3 — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 13, 2018