Want To Check Your Aadhaar Card Usage History? Details Here

The Supreme Court on 13th March 2018 has extended the last date for linking of Aadhaar in bank accounts, PAN cards, SIM cards, etc from 31st march 2018 till the date of the final judgement. 1/3— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 13, 2018
As per the Supreme Court's order dated 13th March 2018, the requirement of Aadhaar for opening new bank accounts and applying for Tatkal passports under the relevant laws continues. 2/3— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 13, 2018
How to check where Aadhaar card has been used
However for those who do not have Aadhaar, they are required to apply for Aadhaar and provide the Aadhaar application number while applying for availing the aforesaid services. 3/3— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 13, 2018
By now, you must have linked or used your Aadhaar card number with a host of services. Here's how you can know Aadhaar card number's usage:
1. Log on to https://resident.uidai.gov.in/notification-aadhaar
2. Enter your Aadhaar card number and the security code.
3. Select the time frame of the transactions (a maximum of six months) and the number of transactions (maximum 50).
4. Enter the OTP (one-time password), which will be sent on your registered mobile number.
5. After entering all the details you'll be directed to a page that shows your Aadhaar card number history.
The earlier deadline for linking Aadhaar with several financial services and welfare schemes was December 31, 2017.