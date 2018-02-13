Want To Be Known As IBM CEO, Not Company's First Woman CEO: Ginni Rometty Senior IBM and key business leaders from the country, during a two-day event, will discuss the future of business and technologies that will shape the economy and society.

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty has said that people should feel comfortable being whosoever they are Mumbai: Women employees, be it at senior or junior levels, must be judged on the basis of their work and not on ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation, IBM chairman and CEO Ginni Rometty has said.



Speaking at the two-day IBM "The THINK Forum" here that kicked off on Monday, Ms Rometty said that people should feel comfortable being whosoever they are.



"The lesson in my story is that please evaluate my work and then judge me. I do not want to be known as the first woman CEO of IBM. I just want to be known as the CEO of IBM," Ms Rometty told the gathering.



According to Chanda Kochhar, CEO of ICICI Bank, fighting gender bias still remains a slow and tedious process in India while the country has made a great deal of progress in representing women across domains.



"I have always put forward this approach -- let the work speak. Within the organisation, I was fortunate enough to be the one hugely evolved in achieving gender diversity goals. We never felt that somebody is given a job because he is a male or another task if she is a female," Ms Kochhar told reporters here.



"If you are capable, you will get your next job or your next responsibility," she said, adding that as long as you get what you deserve is also equality.



During the two-day event, senior IBM and key business leaders from the country will discuss the future of business and technologies that will shape the economy and society.



The sessions will touch upon the characteristics of 'Cognitive Enterprise' and IBM's 'Innovation Outlook', a forward-looking view from IBM Research.



