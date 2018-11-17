Walmart Pips Apple To Become Number 3 Online Retailer

According to eMarketer, Walmart is poised to capture 4 per cent retail e-commerce sale this year.

This year seems to be a tad slow for Apple as e-commerce giant Walmart has overtaken the iPhone maker to become number 3 online retailer in the US. According to a report from eMarketer, Walmart is poised to capture 4 per cent retail e-commerce sale this year making $20.91 billion, while Apple is expected to secure 3.9 per cent share, due to the shrinking domestic sales of smartphones and other devices.

Leading the ranking is Amazon, accounting for 48 per cent share, owing to the upcoming holiday season, and is likely to make around $252.10 billion this year. At number 2 is eBay with 7.2 per cent share and number 5 is The Home Depot with 1.6 per cent share.