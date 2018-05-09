NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Walmart-Flipkart Deal: 10 Other Major Mergers You Should Know

Sachin Bansal, who had co-founded Flipkart with Binny Bansal in 2007, would exit the company after the deal.

May 09, 2018
Japan's SoftBank will exit the company by selling its entire 20 per cent stake in Flipkart.

US retailer Walmart Inc on Wednesday acquired 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion. This is the biggest acquisition by a company in India this year. This is also Walmart's biggest acquisition which will help it compete with its US-based rival Amazon. The deal values the 11-year old Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart at $20.8 billion. Sachin Bansal, who had co-founded Flipkart with Binny Bansal in 2007, would exit the company after the deal. Japan's SoftBank, an investor, will also exit the company by selling its entire 20 per cent stake in Flipkart.
Below are 10 major mergers and acquisitions that took place in recent times:
  1. Vodafone and Idea Cellular in 2017 decided to merge their India operations in a $23 billion deal. The merger is yet to be completed which when done will be considered as the biggest M&A deal in India. (Also read: Walmart-Flipkart deal in detail)
  2. In August last year, Rosneft and its partners completed a $12.9 billion acquisition of Essar Oil to gain control over a 20 million tonnes a year oil refinery and over 3,500 petrol pumps. This is the largest FDI into the country till that date and also the largest outbound investment from Russia. 
  3. UK's BP Plc in 2011 bought 30 per cent stake in 23 oil and gas blocks, including eastern offshore KG-D6, of Reliance Industries for $7.2 billion. 
  4. Rosneft, the Netherlands-based Trafigura Group Pte -- one of the world's biggest commodity trading companies, and Russian investment fund United Capital Partners acquired Essar Oil for $12.9 billion in August 2017. 
  5. The $9.73 billion merger between Analjit Singh-promoted Max Financial Services Ltd and mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation created the largest private-sector life insurer in the country in 2016. 
  6. UltraTech acquired cement business of Jaiprakash Associates for $2.4 billion in 2016.
  7. Nirma acquired Lafarge India for $1.4 billion in 2016.
  8. Vedanta acquired 58.5 per cent in Cairn India for a total consideration of $8.67 billion in 2011. 
  9. Japanese drug maker Daiichi Sankyo paid up to $4.6 billion for control of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd in 2008. 
  10. NTT DoCoMo Inc in 2008 agreed to pay $ 2.7 billion for a 26 per cent stake in Indian telecom firm Tata Teleservices, giving Japan's top mobile operator a foothold in the world's fastest-growing major mobile market. (With inputs from PTI)


