Wall Street Resumes Trading After 7% Slide Triggers Halt

US stock indexes resumed trading on Thursday after being halted for 15 minutes, as the benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 7 per cent and triggered an automatic cutout shortly after the opening bell, for the second time this week.

Wall Street sank into a bear market as a shock move by President Donald Trump to halt travel from Europe rattled investors already alarmed about a global recession on the back of a coronavirus pandemic.

All three main indexes have now fallen over 24 per cent from their intraday record highs hit in February.

At 9:54 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2,075.96 points, or 8.81 per cent, at 21,477.26, the S&P 500 was down 223.81 points, or 8.16 per cent, at 2,517.57 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 635.56 points, or 7.99 per cent, at 7,316.49.

