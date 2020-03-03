Wall Street Rebounds Sharply After Fed's Emergency Rate Cut

US stocks indexes surged on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a half percentage point in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 319.24 points, or 1.20 per cent, at 27,022.56, the S&P 500 was up 38.33 points, or 1.24 per cent, at 3,128.56. The Nasdaq Composite was up 100.59 points, or 1.12 per cent, at 9,052.75.

