Voltas Share Recovers Early Losses After Q4 Earnings Announcement

Voltas shares recovered early losses to trade higher in late morning deals on Friday, a day after the Tata group company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Voltas share price rose about 1.01 per cent to Rs 579.90 apiece, compared to the previous close of Rs 574.10. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Voltas stock price 0.85 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 578.10 apiece.

In a regulatory filing post-market hours on Thursday, Voltas reported a net profit of Rs 139.61 crore for the last quarter of financial year 2018-19, down 27.53 per cent compared to Rs 192.65 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Total income increased 1.33 per cent to Rs 2,120.02 crore in the quarter ended March 31, as against Rs 2,092.17 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

At 11:08 am, Voltas shares traded 0.55 per cent higher at Rs 577.25 apiece on the NSE, outperforming the benchmark Nifty index which was up 0.19 per cent.

