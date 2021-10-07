Voltas Edges Higher After Announcing Festive Season Offers On Air Conditioners

Shares of Voltas were last trading 4.36 per cent higher at Rs 1,283.50 on the BSE

Share price of Voltas gained more than four per cent on Thursday, October 7, a day after the leading hoke appliances company announced its festive season offers on air conditioners. Shares of Voltas were last trading 4.36 per cent higher at Rs 1,283.50 on the BSE. Voltas opened on the BSE at Rs 1,230, swinging to an intra day high of Rs 1,288.15 and an intra day low of Rs 1,229.60, in the trading session so far.

Voltas recently announced its 'Grand Mahotsav Offer 2021' for the upcoming festive season in the country, with its offers being valid till November 10, across all authorized dealers in India. The company has also introduced a special exchange offer during the season, through which customers exchange their operational old air conditioners of any capacity for a brand new Voltas AC, according to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges.

The exchange offer is applicable for Voltas' range of split, window, and inverter air conditioners and can be availed through the Voltas authorized channel partners and its brand outlets. Additionally, Voltas and Voltas Beko are also providing various offers including up to 15 per cent cashback on selected credit and debit cards.

Voltas is also offering up to five year comprehensive warranty worth up to Rs 12,000 to encourage festive gifting and home improvement. It also introduced an exclusive offer on the standard installation of split ACs, by which consumers can install their split ACs at Rs 599.

''...We aim to meaningfully improve and enhance the lives of our customers by providing innovative products that simplify their daily chores. This festive season, we want to help ease the burden of household chores, amidst festive planning, by offering the latest home appliances best suited to the current requirements of our customers..,'' said Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas Limited.

On the NSE, Voltas were last trading 4.48 per cent higher at Rs 1,285 apiece. Voltas opened on the NSE at Rs 1,231, registering an intra day high of Rs 1,287.90 and an intra day low of Rs 1,229.20, in the session so far.