Vodafone's Rs 409, Rs 459 Prepaid Recharge Plans Offer Unlimited Data

Vodafone Rs 409 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan

Other details of Vodafone new prepaid recharge plans

Vodafone recently launched two new plans priced at Rs 409 and Rs 459 under its 'Super Plans' series of prepaid recharge plans. Vodafone's new prepaid recharge plans are aimed at 2G data in the circles where Vodafone doesn't have any 3G/4G coverage, said Vodafone on its website - vodafone.in. The new prepaid plans are available in select circles including Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. Under these plans, subscribers get the benefits of unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited 2G data for their respective validity periods.Vodafone's Rs 409 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, unlimited 2G data, and 100 SMSes (short message service). The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 70 days.Vodafone's Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited calling, unlimited 2G data and 100 SMSes. The pack has a validity of 84 days.The two new prepaid recharge plans of Vodafone are available at more affordable rates in the Jammu and Kashmir circle. The Rs 409 prepaid recharge plan is priced at Rs 359 while the Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan is available for just Rs 409 in the Jammu and Kashmir circle.Users can easily purchase these new prepaid recharge plans through MyVodafone app and other offline Vodafone stores.