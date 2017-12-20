Vodafone's Rs 409, Rs 459 Prepaid Recharge Plans Offer Unlimited Data

Vodafone Rs 409 prepaid recharge plan
Vodafone's Rs 409 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calls, unlimited 2G data, and 100 SMSes (short message service). The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 70 days.
Vodafone Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan
Vodafone's Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited calling, unlimited 2G data and 100 SMSes. The pack has a validity of 84 days.
Other details of Vodafone new prepaid recharge plans
The two new prepaid recharge plans of Vodafone are available at more affordable rates in the Jammu and Kashmir circle. The Rs 409 prepaid recharge plan is priced at Rs 359 while the Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan is available for just Rs 409 in the Jammu and Kashmir circle.
Users can easily purchase these new prepaid recharge plans through MyVodafone app and other offline Vodafone stores.