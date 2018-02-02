Vodafone's Revised Packs: Rs 458, Rs 509 Prepaid Recharge Plans To Offer More Data Now

Comments
Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 458
Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid recharge plans now offer 117.6GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid plan previously offered 84GBs of data with a daily cap of 1GB data which after the revision now offer 117.6GBs of data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. The plan comes with 100 free SMSes for the validity period. This plan is valid for 84 days.
Vodafone's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509
Vodafone's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plans now offer 126GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Vodafone's Rs 509 prepaid plan previously offered 91GBs of data with a daily cap of 1GB data which after the revision now offer 126GBs of data. Vodafone's new Rs 509 prepaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. The plan comes with 100 free SMSes for the validity period. This plan is valid for 90 days.
