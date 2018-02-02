Vodafone's Revised Packs: Rs 458, Rs 509 Prepaid Recharge Plans To Offer More Data Now Vodafone's new Rs 458 prepaid plan now offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G per day data for a validity of 84 days.

Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 458

Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid recharge plans now offer 117.6GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid plan previously offered 84GBs of data with a daily cap of 1GB data which after the revision now offer 117.6GBs of data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. The plan comes with 100 free SMSes for the validity period. This plan is valid for 84 days.

Vodafone's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509

Vodafone's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plans now offer 126GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Vodafone's Rs 509 prepaid plan previously offered 91GBs of data with a daily cap of 1GB data which after the revision now offer 126GBs of data. Vodafone's new Rs 509 prepaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. The plan comes with 100 free SMSes for the validity period. This plan is valid for 90 days.



Meanwhile, telecom operators body COAI said on Friday that they are disappointed with Budget 2018 as it did not address industry's key demands, such as cut in levies and taxes.



