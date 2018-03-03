Vodafone Launches Rs 549, Rs 799 Prepaid Plans With Data Benefits, Unlimited Calling

(The validity of both the plans is 28 days.) (The validity of both the plans is 28 days.)

In a bid to counter Reliance Jio's plans, Vodafone launched new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 549 and Rs 799. Vodafone's Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan offers 3.5GB per day 3G/4G data for 28 days. Vodafone's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan offers 4.5GB of 3G/4G per day data for a period of 28 days. These prepaid recharge plans also offer unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are limited to 250 minutes per day calling and 1000 minutes per week calling.With these two plans, Vodafone counter Reliance Jio's Rs 509 and Rs 799 prepaid recharge plans. Jio's Rs 509 plan offers 4GB of 4G per day data for a period of 28 days, while the Rs 799 plan gives 5GB of 4G data per day for 28 days.Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 549 offers a total of 98GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3.5GB data. This plan is available only in select circles and the offers bundled with the plan may vary from circle to circle. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan.Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 offers a total of 126GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4.5GB data. This plan is also available only in select circles and the offers bundled with the plan may vary from circle to circle. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan.

