Vodafone's New Rs 549, Rs 799 Packs Vs Jio's Rs 509, Rs 799 Prepaid Plans

Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are bundled with these plans.





Vodafone recently announced two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 549 and Rs 799. Vodafone's Rs 549 prepaid plan offers 3.5 GB per day data for a period of 28 days while Rs 799 prepaid plan offers 4.5 GB per day data for 28 days. Vodafone's Rs 549, Rs 799 packs also offer unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. In comparison, Reliance Jio's Rs 509 plan offers 4GB per day data for a period of 28 days while Jio's Rs 799 plan offers 5 GB per day data for a period of 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with these plans.Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 549 offers 98 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3.5 GB data. This plan is available only in select circles and the offers may vary from circle to circle. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are limited to 250 minutes per day calling and 1000 minutes per week calling.Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 offers 126 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4.5 GB data. This plan is also available only in select circles and the offers may vary from circle to circle. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are limited to 250 minutes per day calling and 1000 minutes per week calling. Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509 offers 112 GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4 GB data. After the exhaustion of daily data limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps for one year with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is also 28 days. Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 offers 140 GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 5GB data. After the exhaustion of daily data limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. This prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps for one year with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is also 28 days.