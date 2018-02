Vodafone's Internet Recharge Plans: Rs 31, Rs 37, Rs 46, Rs 95, Rs 149, Rs 175, Rs 255 Packs Explained

Vodafone is currently offering a bouquet of prepaid and postpaid recharge plans which are popular among the subscribers. Besides, the telecom operator is also offering a slew of internet-only recharge plans. Vodafone's internet recharge plans are priced at Rs 31, Rs 37, Rs 46, Rs 95, among others, which comes with different data limits and provide high flexibility in terms of validity period. For example, Vodafone's Rs 46 internet recharge plan offers 500 MBs of 2G/3G/4G data while Rs 95 internet recharge plan offers 1GBs of 2G/3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days, according to Vodafone's official website-vodafone.in.Vodafone's internet recharge plan priced at Rs 31 offers 150 MB of 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 28 days.Vodafone's internet recharge plan priced at Rs 37 offers 375 MB of 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 5 days.Vodafone's internet recharge plan priced at Rs 46 offers 500 MB of 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 7 days.Vodafone's internet recharge plan priced at Rs 95 offers 1 GB of 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 28 days.Vodafone's internet recharge plan priced at Rs 149 offers 1.5 GB of 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 28 days.Vodafone's internet recharge plan priced at Rs 175 offers 2 GB of 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 28 days.Vodafone's internet recharge plan priced at Rs 255 offers 3 GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days.