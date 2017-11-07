What Vodafone, Jio Offer In Rs 348, Rs 399 Prepaid Recharge Plans

Customers are getting super-fast data in cheap prices as the Indian telecom sector has been going through a highly competitive phase. One after another, mobile phone operators have in the recent past rolled out attractive offers to counter aggressive mobile data offers by billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm, a new entrant in the telecom sector.
Here's how some of Vodafone's plans compare with Jio's similarly-priced offerings:
Vodafone Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan
Vodafone's recharge plan priced at Rs 348 comes with 1 GB of 4G/3G speed data per day for a validity period of 28 days, among other benefits, according to its website - vodafone.in. The Rs 348 recharge plan also offers unlimited local/STD calls made to mobile and landline connections. According to Vodafone's mobile app, called 'My Vodafone', this is a limited-period offer available for all handsets. Customers also get free subscription of Vodafone PLAY, an app which streams TV channels and movies.
Under this recharge pack, customers get 1 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days, among other benefits. Vodafone's Rs 392 pack also comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming mobile calls. Customers also get free subscription of Vodafone PLAY.
Vodafone Rs 392 prepaid recharge plan
Reliance Jio Rs 309 recharge plan
Jio's recharge pack priced at Rs 309 comes with a validity period of 49 days and 1 GB of mobile data per day for that period. After usage of 1GB data per day, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website - jio.com. The maximum data that can be availed under Jio's Re 309 prepaid plan is 49 GB. Voice calls and SMS are unlimited, Jio said. Local, STD and roaming calls to all operators are unlimited and free and so are the SMSes, it added.