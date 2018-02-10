Vodafone 'SuperPlans' With Unlimited Data, Unlimited Calling. Details Here The prepaid recharge plans that Vodafone offers under SuperPlans are priced at Rs 21, Rs 196, Rs 198, Rs 199, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 458, and Rs 509.

Vodafone offers eight prepaid recharge plans under its 'SuperPlans' offer which, it said, offers unlimited data and unlimited calling benefits. "Get the best value of Unlimited Calling & Data with our Prepaid SuperPlans," Vodafone said on its website, vodafone.in. The prepaid recharge plans that Vodafone offers under 'SuperPlans' are priced at Rs 21, Rs 196, Rs 198, Rs 199, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 458, and Rs 509. Vodafone, like all other incumbent operators in the telecom space, faces stiff competition from Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio , which is running a data price war in the sector. Thus, all incumbent operators have been forced to offer prepaid recharge plans at cheap prices.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 3G/4G data for one hour, according to its website vodafone.in.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1 GB 3G/4G data for 28 days. Local, STD and roaming voice calls within India are also unlimited, said Vodafone on its website.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and 100 SMS per day within India are also are also offered.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered along with and 100 SMS per day within India, said Vodafone.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 2.5 GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered within India, said Vodafone.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1 GB 3G/4G data per day for 70 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered along with and 100 SMS per day within India.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day for 84 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered along with and 100 SMS per day within India.This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day for 90 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered along with and 100 SMS per day within India.