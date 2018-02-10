Vodafone 'SuperPlans' With Unlimited Data, Unlimited Calling. Details Here

Here are Vodafone's SuperPlans (prepaid recharge plans) with unlimited data and unlimited calling benefits:
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 3G/4G data for one hour, according to its website vodafone.in.
Vodafone's Rs 21 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1 GB 3G/4G data for 28 days. Local, STD and roaming voice calls within India are also unlimited, said Vodafone on its website.
Vodafone's Rs 196 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and 100 SMS per day within India are also are also offered.
Vodafone's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered along with and 100 SMS per day within India, said Vodafone.
Vodafone's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 2.5 GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered within India, said Vodafone.
Vodafone's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1 GB 3G/4G data per day for 70 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered along with and 100 SMS per day within India.
Vodafone's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day for 84 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered along with and 100 SMS per day within India.
Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day for 90 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered along with and 100 SMS per day within India.
Vodafone's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan
