Vodafone Super Plan: Rs 179 Prepaid Recharge Offer Gives Unlimited Calling, 2G data

Plan MRP Benefits Validity Vodafone Super Plan Rs. 179 Unlimited calling to any network (Local + STD)

Unlimited 2G Data

Free National Roaming 28 Days

In order to combat the offers of Airtel, Jio and Idea, Vodafone India has introduced 'Vodafone Super Plan', priced at Rs 179 for prepaid customers in Bihar and Jharkhand. Vodafone's new festive pack gives unlimited calling and additional data benefits. Vodafone's Rs 179 prepaid recharge offer enables customers to access unlimited 2G data, make unlimited local and STD calls to any network and enjoy free outgoing calls while on roaming. The validity of the plan is 28 days.The 'Vodafone Super Plan', priced at Rs 179 is available across all retail outlets and stores in Bihar and Jharkhand. Customers can also avail this prepaid recharge offer through My Vodafone app and website.Idea also has a similar prepaid recharge offer at Rs 179 that offers unlimited voice calling and 1 GB 3G data. This plan was introduced in November. Subscribers opting for Rs 179 recharge plan from Idea's official website, or from the MyIdea app are also eligible for an additional 1GB of data at no extra cost. The pre-paid plan, which is applicable for any type of handset (4G/3G/2G) across the country, also has a validity of 28 days.