Vodafone Super Plan: Rs 179 Prepaid Recharge Offer Gives Unlimited Calling, 2G data

The 'Vodafone Super Plan', priced at Rs 179 is available across all retail outlets and stores in Bihar and Jharkhand. Customers can also avail this prepaid recharge offer through My Vodafone app and website.
|Plan
|MRP
|Benefits
|Validity
|Vodafone Super Plan
|Rs. 179
| Unlimited calling to any network (Local + STD)
Unlimited 2G Data
Free National Roaming
|28 Days
Idea also has a similar prepaid recharge offer at Rs 179 that offers unlimited voice calling and 1 GB 3G data. This plan was introduced in November. Subscribers opting for Rs 179 recharge plan from Idea's official website, or from the MyIdea app are also eligible for an additional 1GB of data at no extra cost. The pre-paid plan, which is applicable for any type of handset (4G/3G/2G) across the country, also has a validity of 28 days.