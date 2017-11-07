Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans Start From Rs 499. Details Here Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans: Vodafone's RED Traveller, RED International and RED Signature postpaid plans have attractive offers for customers, including mobile data offers of up to 200 GB.

The monthly rentals of Vodafone RED postpaid plans start from Rs 499 and go up to Rs 2,999.

Here are the benefits of Vodafone RED postpaid plans Vodafone's RED Traveller plans



Vodafone postpaid plan for Rs 499 This Vodafone plan for Rs 499 offers free national roaming. Vodafone said that this plan guarantees that a consumer will never be charged for a call made from anywhere in India to anywhere in India. This plan offers 20GB data per billing cycle and a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB that allows consumers to carry forward unused data, the company said in a release. Local and STD calls are unlimited. You also get 100 SMS (short message services) under this plan.



Vodafone postpaid plan for Rs 699 Vodafone's RED Traveler plan for Rs 699 offers 35GB data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. Local and STD calls are unlimited. You also get 100 free SMS under this plan.



Vodafone postpaid plan for Rs 999 This plan offers 50 GB data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. Local and STD calls are unlimited. You also get 100 free SMS under this plan.



Vodafone's RED International Plans Consumers opting for RED International will enjoy Free ISD minutes to USA, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, stated the release. These are as follows:

Vodafone postpaid plan for Rs 1,299

This Vodafone postpaid plan offers 75 GB data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. Local, STD calls and national roaming is unlimited. International calls up to 100 minutes are free. You also get 100 free SMS under this plan.



Vodafone postpaid plan for Rs 1,699 This Vodafone postpaid plan offers 100 GB data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. Local, STD calls and national roaming are unlimited. International calls up to 100 minutes are free. You also get 100 free SMS under this plan.



Vodafone postpaid plan for Rs 1,999 This Vodafone postpaid plan offers 125 GB data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. Local, STD calls and national roaming are unlimited.International calls up to 200 minutes are free. You also get 100 free SMS under this plan.



Vodafone RED Signature plan: Vodafone postpaid plan for Rs 2,999 This postpaid plan by Vodafone offers 200 GB data with a data roll-over feature of up to 500 GB. Local, STD calls and national roaming are unlimited. International calls up to 200 minutes are free. You also get 100 free SMS under this plan.



Additional benefits across all these Vodafone postpaid plans: Across all three plan types, Vodafone RED postpaid consumers will also enjoy different, exciting value added benefits such as: -



Gift of up to 12 months of Free Netflix.



Free access to latest movies and live TV with Vodafone PLAY.



Access to over 4000 of the world's best magazines at their fingertips with free subscription to MAGZTER.



Free access to RED SHIELD, a handset protection feature that protects consumers' handsets from theft and damage.



The new plans are presently not slated for launch in the following telecom circles - Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, said the company.



Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, "These plans have been structured to provide our customers with the best telecom and non-telecom benefits that cater to the ever evolving needs of our customers."



