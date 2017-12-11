Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans: Rs 399 Vs Rs 499 Vs Rs 699 Vodafone RED postpaid plans are as follows: Rs 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,699, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 2,999.

Vodafone RED postpaid plans also have a data rollover facility.

Here are some of Vodafone RED postpaid plans: (Vodafone RED postpaid plans) Vodafone RED postpaid plan for Rs. 399 This Vodafone plan for Rs. 399 offers 10 GB or gigabytes of free internet data. Local and STD calls are unlimited. There's free incoming allowed in this postpaid plan and national roaming is also free. A data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB allows consumers to carry forward the unused data.

Vodafone RED postpaid plan for Rs. 499 This Vodafone RED postpaid plan for Rs. 499 offers 20 GB free internet data and a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB that allows consumers to carry forward unused data. Local and STD calls are unlimited. You also get 100 SMS (short message services) under this plan. Incoming and outgoing on national roaming is also free.

Vodafone RED postpaid plan for Rs. 699 Vodafone's RED Traveller plan for Rs. 699 offers 35GB data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. Local and STD calls are unlimited. You also get 100 free SMS under this plan. Incoming and outgoing on national roaming is also free.



