Latest Offers On Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans: Lowest Bill Guarantee & More

Vodafone RED Postpaid offers: Bill Guarantee ensures that RED postpaid consumers never get bill shocks.

Vodafone India on Monday revamped its RED postpaid plans assuring customers of the lowest bill guarantee, complimentary mobile insurance, unlimited international roaming benefits, and entertainment content offerings, among others. With the latest RED postpaid plans, Vodafone has introduced Bill Guarantee with optimization technology. This feature automatically keeps the consumer on the lowest possible bill on their chosen plan by billing them on the best-suited plan within the RED postpaid portfolio basis their monthly usage, Vodafone said. This feature thus ensures that RED postpaid consumers never get bill shocks, the company said in a release.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, "Vodafone India is excited to introduce the latest Vodafone RED Postpaid plans for our consumers, catering to their entertainment, travel and smartphone related needs. Differentiated offerings like complimentary mobile insurance, lowest bill guarantee reflect Vodafone's customer first philosophy of keeping the customer at the centre of every proposition."

Vodafone RED postpaid plans in detail

Vodafone RED Entertainment postpaid plan of Rs 399

This postpaid plan of Vodafone offers free lowest bill guarantee, Amazon Prime subscription for one year at no extra cost, and coupons worth Rs 399 every month. Vodafone PLAY app, which offers live TV popular shows, movies and music videos, is also free for a year. International roaming is free with unlimited calling and free data at a cost of Rs.180/day as an add-on pack.

Vodafone RED Entertainment postpaid RED+ of Rs 499

This postpaid plan of Vodafone offers free lowest bill guarantee, Amazon Prime subscription for one year, and coupons worth Rs 499 every month. Mobile shield and Vodafone PLAY app is also free for a year. International roaming is free with unlimited calling and free data at a cost of Rs.180/day as an add-on pack.

Vodafone RED International postpaid plan of Rs 999

This postpaid plan of Vodafone offers Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost for a year. Mobile shield and Vodafone Play app for a year is free. Coupons worth 999 every month are also offered with this plan. Netflix subscription is offered for two months. Fifty ISD minutes are free for calls to USA, Canada, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Post free minutes, ISD calls will be chargeable. International roaming is free with unlimited calling and free data at a cost of Rs.180/day as an add-on pack.

Vodafone RED International + postpaid plan of Rs 1,299

This postpaid plan of Vodafone offers Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost for a year. Mobile shield and Vodafone Play app for a year is free. Coupons worth 1,299 every month are also offered with this plan. Netflix subscription is offered for two months. Hundred ISD minutes are free for calls to USA, Canada, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Post free minutes, ISD calls will be chargeable. International roaming is free with unlimited calling and free data at a cost of Rs.180/day as an add-on pack.

Vodafone RED Signature postpaid plan of Rs 1,999

This postpaid plan of Vodafone offers Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost for a year. Mobile shield and Vodafone Play app for a year is free. Coupons worth 1,999 every month are also offered with this plan. Netflix subscription is offered for three months. Two hundred ISD minutes are free for calls to USA, Canada, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Post free minutes, ISD calls will be chargeable. International roaming is free with unlimited calling and free data at a cost of Rs.180/day as an add-on pack.

Vodafone RED Signature + postpaid plan of Rs 2,999

This postpaid plan of Vodafone offers Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost for a year. Mobile shield and Vodafone Play app for a year is free. Coupons worth 2,999 every month are also offered with this plan. Netflix subscription is offered for one year. Two hundred ISD minutes are free for calls to USA, Canada, China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Post free minutes, ISD calls will be chargeable. International roaming is free with unlimited calling and free data at a cost of Rs.180/day as an add-on pack.

Besides this, Vodafone said that consumers will now be able to bring together friends, family and other devices under RED Together to get guaranteed savings of up to 20 per cent on total rentals and the convenience of paying for all under one bill. The complimentary mobile insurance is free-for-life which enables consumers to protect their smartphones from any physical or liquid damages, virus & malwares and offers an extended warranty, said Vodafone.

ISD rates on all these postpaid plans post consumption of free minutes are as follows: 50 paisa per minute to US and Canada, Rs.2 per minute to China and Hong Kong, Rs.3 per minute to Bangladesh and UK, Rs.5 per minute to Pakistan, Singapore, Bhutan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Germany.

Bharti Airtel has recently increased data benefits under its Rs 649 postpaid plan.

Earlier, Reliance Jio had launched Jio Postpaid and several other international roaming packs.