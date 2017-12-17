Vodafone Red Postpaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, Data Rollover Feature Vodafone India, the second largest operator in terms of subscribers, is wooing postpaid customers with unlimited calling plans starting at Rs. 399.

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT Vodafone RED offers come with a data rollover facility and a host of other services.

Vodafone RED Basic

Vodafone RED postpaid plan for Rs. 399 This

Vodafone's RED Traveller plans

Vodafone postpaid plan for Rs. 499

This

Vodafone postpaid plan for Rs. 699

Vodafone's RED Traveller plan for Rs. 699 offers 35GB data with a data rollover feature of up to 200 GB. Local and STD calls are unlimited along with free national roaming. Incoming and outgoing on national roaming is also free. You also get 100 free SMS under this plan.

Vodafone postpaid plan for Rs. 999 This plan offers 50 GB data with a data rollover feature of up to 200 GB. Local and STD calls are unlimited along with free national roaming. Incoming and outgoing on national roaming is also free. You also get 100 free SMS under this plan. (Vodafone RED postpaid plan for Rs. 999 offers 50 GB data.)

Vodafone's RED International Plans

Consumers opting for RED International will enjoy Free ISD minutes to USA, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. These international plans are worth Rs 1,299, Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999, and Rs 2,999.



Vodafone India, the second largest operator in terms of subscribers, is wooing postpaid customers with unlimited calling plans starting at Rs. 399. The offers come with a data rollover facility and a host of other services, according to Vodafone's website, vodafone.in. Vodafone Red postpaid plans are especially aimed at customers who have heavy calling demands. According to Vodafone, these plans guarantee that a consumer will never be charged for a call made from anywhere in India to anywhere in India.This Vodafone plan for Rs. 399 offers 10 GB or gigabytes of free internet data. Local and STD calls are unlimited. There's free incoming allowed in this postpaid plan and national roaming is also free. A data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB allows consumers to carry forward the unused data.(Vodafone Red postpaid plans are especially aimed at customers who have heavy calling demands.)This Vodafone plan for Rs. 499 offers free national roaming. This plan offers 20GB data per billing cycle and a data rollover feature of up to 200 GB that allows consumers to carry forward unused data, the company said in a release. Local and STD calls are unlimited; incoming and outgoing on national roaming is free. You also get 100 SMS (short message services) under this plan.Vodafone's RED Traveller plan for Rs. 699 offers 35GB data with a data rollover feature of up to 200 GB. Local and STD calls are unlimited along with free national roaming. Incoming and outgoing on national roaming is also free. You also get 100 free SMS under this plan.This plan offers 50 GB data with a data rollover feature of up to 200 GB. Local and STD calls are unlimited along with free national roaming. Incoming and outgoing on national roaming is also free. You also get 100 free SMS under this plan.Consumers opting for RED International will enjoy Free ISD minutes to USA, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. These international plans are worth Rs 1,299, Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999, and Rs 2,999.