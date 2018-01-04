Vodafone Offers Rs 1,500 Cashback On Samsung Galaxy J Series

Vodafone India is offering Rs 1,500 as cashback on select Samsung 4G smartphones.

Business | | Updated: January 04, 2018 13:48 IST
7 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vodafone Offers Rs 1,500 Cashback On Samsung Galaxy J Series

Vodafone prepaid customers must recharge with Rs 198 per month for 24 months.

Vodafone India, the second largest telecom services provider of the country, is offering Rs 1,500 as cashback on select Samsung 4G smartphones. Vodafone customers, both existing and new, can purchase any of the popular Samsung 4G smartphones - Galaxy J2 Pro, Galaxy J7 Nxt or Galaxy J7 Max to enjoy the cashback offer of Rs. 1500, said the telecom services provider. This Vodafone-Samsung offer will make the select range of Samsung 4G smartphones more affordable and accessible to customers along with the attractive cashback offer, Vodafone said in a statement.


How to avail Rs 1,500 Vodafone cashback on Samsung Galaxy J Series smartphones

To avail this special offer, Vodafone prepaid customers have to recharge with Rs 198 per month for 24 months, which would give them unlimited voice calls and 1GB or gigabytes of data per day. Customers can also recharge with other prepaid recharge plans accumulating to Rs 198 per month, said Vodafone. Vodafone postpaid customers need to opt for any one of Vodafone's attractive Red postpaid plans, it added.
 
plans

(Customers can also recharge with other prepaid recharge plans accumulating to Rs 198 per month, said Vodafone.)


At the end of the first 12 months, users will receive a cashback of Rs 600 and after another 12 months, a cashback of Rs 900 will be delivered. Thus, customers will be able to avail a total cashback of Rs 1500, according to the press release by Vodafone. The cashback will be credited to Vodafone M-Pesa wallets of customers.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, "We are incentivizing our customers to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNet 4G data strong network on some of Samsung's most popular 4G Smartphones. With this partnership, we now offer cashback over the widest spectrum of 4G smartphones across various price points. This is in line with our strategy to democratise data and make 4G more accessible. Our offer with Samsung will encourage customers to buy/upgrade their smartphones for a richer voice and data experience."

Comments
Close [X]
Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India, said, "We are happy to partner with Vodafone as it gives us another opportunity to enhance consumer experience, combining our popular Galaxy J series smartphones with their services at affordable prices. Today, every third smartphone sold in India is a Galaxy J series device. These smartphones come with several consumer-centric innovations developed under the Samsung 'Make for India' initiative."

Vodafone India is a 100 per cent fully owned subsidiary of the Vodafone Group Plc. The Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 26 countries.

Trending

VodafoneSamsungSamsung Galaxy J Series

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqHot YogaLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsUmar KhalidSouth Africa vs India