Vodafone Offers Rs 1,500 Cashback On Samsung Galaxy J Series

To avail this special offer, Vodafone prepaid customers have to recharge with Rs 198 per month for 24 months, which would give them unlimited voice calls and 1GB or gigabytes of data per day. Customers can also recharge with other prepaid recharge plans accumulating to Rs 198 per month, said Vodafone. Vodafone postpaid customers need to opt for any one of Vodafone's attractive Red postpaid plans, it added.
How to avail Rs 1,500 Vodafone cashback on Samsung Galaxy J Series smartphones
At the end of the first 12 months, users will receive a cashback of Rs 600 and after another 12 months, a cashback of Rs 900 will be delivered. Thus, customers will be able to avail a total cashback of Rs 1500, according to the press release by Vodafone. The cashback will be credited to Vodafone M-Pesa wallets of customers.
Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, "We are incentivizing our customers to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNet 4G data strong network on some of Samsung's most popular 4G Smartphones. With this partnership, we now offer cashback over the widest spectrum of 4G smartphones across various price points. This is in line with our strategy to democratise data and make 4G more accessible. Our offer with Samsung will encourage customers to buy/upgrade their smartphones for a richer voice and data experience."
Comments
Vodafone India is a 100 per cent fully owned subsidiary of the Vodafone Group Plc. The Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 26 countries.