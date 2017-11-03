Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 148 Plan Vs Rs 348 Plan And More

("Be it an hour, day, night or week, we have unlimited packs to suit your needs," stated the Vodafone app.)
Vodafone had also announced a monthly Rs 399 rental (excluding tax) post-paid plan to its prepaid customers who were looking to move to post-paid, at a monthly discount of Rs. 100 per month for six months.
Here are some of the prepaid plans of Vodafone:
Vodafone Rs 148 plan
This plan offers 2GB 4G data for 4G handset and 4G SIM or 300 MB data for 4G handsets or 50 MB data for other handsets and SIMs, according to My Vodafone app. Vodafone to Vodafone local and STD calls are unlimited. Vodafone to other operators calls will be charged at 1 paisa per second. All local and national SMSes will be charged at 25 paisa per SMS. The pack is valid for 28 days.
Vodafone Rs 198 plan
Under this plan, one gets 2 GB 4G data for 4G handset and 4G SIM or 300 MB data for a 4G handset or 50 MB data for other handsets for a period of 28 days. Vodafone to Vodafone local and STD calls as well as calls on roaming are unlimited.
Vodafone Rs 348 plan
This plan offers 1 GB 4G/3G data per day for a validity of 28 days. Local or STD mobile and landline calls are also unlimited. According to My Vodafone app, this is a limited period offer for all handsets. Customers also get free subscription of Vodafone PLAY, the app which streams TV channels and movies.
Vodafone Rs 392 plan
Under this recharge pack, customers get 1 GB data per day for 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming mobile calls are also available. Customers also get free subscription of Vodafone PLAY.