Vodafone Offers 30GB Data, Free Calling For 6 Billing Cycles In Rs 399 RED Postpaid Plan

Share EMAIL PRINT Vodafone's RED postpaid plan of Rs 399 per billing cycle comes with 100 free SMSes.



Vodafone's postpaid plan of Rs 399 also includes RED Shield, a device insurance service which protects a smartphone from damage and theft. Subscribers also get free access to movies worth Rs 4,000 via Vodafone Play service for one year with this plan. Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 includes a four-month subscription to Magzter, which provides access to over 3,500 e-magazines. This benefit is also available for the first six billing cycles on activation of a new SIM under the Rs 399 plan.



Customers should note that after the first six billing cycles, Vodafone's RED postpaid plan of Rs 399 will offer only 20 GBs of 3G/4G data per cycle. However, the benefits of the data rollover facility up to 200 GBs and unlimited calling will still be available. After enjoying the first six billing cycles at Rs 399, the subscriber can continue to enjoy the same benefits at Rs 499 per billing cycle. Vodafone's Rs 499 postpaid plan offers all the benefits that a subscriber gets in the Rs 399 plan for the first six billing cycles.



Vodafone's "unlimited" local and STD calls are capped at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week, according to the telecom company.



