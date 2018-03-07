Vodafone Offers 10 GB Data Free On Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+. Details Here Vodafone offer for prepaid and postpaid customers on Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones is valid till April 30 only.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT A 1 year NETFLIX subscription will be offered to Vodafone RED customers with plans starting from Rs 999.



The offer, which is valid till April 30, gives Vodafone postpaid and prepaid customers an enriched experience on their newly purchased device, Vodafone said in a statement.



Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, "We are delighted to roll out this exciting offer to our customers on purchasing the next generation smartphone - Samsung S9. Increasingly, people are streaming content on the go and mobiles are becoming the preferred screen for entertainment. Vodafone strives to provide excellent value propositions to its postpaid and prepaid customers encouraging them to upgrade their smartphones for a superior voice and data experience."



Vodafone India is a 100 per cent fully owned subsidiary of the Vodafone Group Plc. Globally, Vodafone Group is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 48 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets.



