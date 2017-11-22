Vodafone Mobile Vans Visit Villages To Enable Aadhaar-SIM Linking

Following government's mandate to link Aadhaar card number with mobile phone numbers or SIM, Vodafone India has made it easier for people living in the hinterlands to link their Aadhaar card number with their Vodafone SIM. Vodafone mobile vans are travelling across Rajasthan, facilitating thousands 4G SIM upgrade and Aadhaar linkages. Aadhaar card, the 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI), is mandatory to be linked with mobile phone numbers by February 6, 2018.The mobile vans by Vodafone have covered more than 450 villages like Jhunjhunu, Mahapura, Hingoniya, Bhadra, Fatehpur, Bandikui, Makrana, Panchpadra, Phalodi etc. and will move on to traverse into more remote villages like Nechwa, Kasli, Dhod, Hindaun, Manoharpur, Kirdhauli, Singrawat, Kurli, Pulasar, and Mangloona among others, said the company in a statement.The mobile vans were Initiated in January 2017, the statement added."Vodafone mobile vans will ensure that our existing 2G/3G customers are able to enjoy the benefits of Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G with free SIM upgrade done at their doorstep... This service has now been made simple and accessible to our valued customers even in remote villages, through our Mobile vans. Over the past 10 months, we have helped thousands of customers with 4G SIM upgrades along with their Vodafone SIM linked with Aadhaar number, " said Amit Bedi, Business Head- Rajasthan, Vodafone India.Vodafone India is a 100 per cent fully-owned subsidiary of the Vodafone Group Plc. with operations across the country serving over 207 million customers. The company commenced operations in 2007.