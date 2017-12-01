How To Avail Vodafone Cashback Of Rs 2,200 On Micromax Smartphones



How to avail Vodafone cashback on Micromax 4G smartphones

(Cashback offer on Micromax phones will help accelerate adoption of 4G smartphones at the entry level, Vodafone said.)

Vodafone India has rolled out cashback offers on purchase of select Micromax 4G smartphones, Vodafone said. Users who recharge their phone with Vodafone prepaid packs are eligible for the cashback of Rs 2,200, said the telecom company in a press release. The offer will help accelerate adoption of 4G smartphones at the entry level, it said. Vodafone's offer comes amid intense competition in the telecom sector as new comer Reliance Jio has been rolling out cheap 4G data plans, a low-end feature phone called Jio Phone and even wi-fi routers called as JioFi.Vodafone customers can purchase any of the following new Micromax smartphones - Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, Bharat 4and Canvas -1 and enjoy the cashback offers. To avail this special offer, customers have to simply do a recharge of at least Rs 150 per month for 36 months (the recharges can be of any denomination totaling to a minimum of Rs. 150 per month). At the end of 18 months, users will receive a cashback of Rs. 900 and after another 18 months, a cashback of Rs. 1,300, thus availing a total cashback of Rs 2200. The cashback will be credited to their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets."This is an initiative to democratize access to Vodafone SuperNet 4G. We are now giving more options to our customers to choose from by bringing four more entry level Micromax 4G smartphones within the special cash back offer. We hope that this will encourage and enable several million phone users to upgrade to a smartphone and enjoy a richer user experience with Vodafone SuperNet 4G," said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India.Earlier, Vodafone and Micromax had introduced India's lowest priced 4G Smartphone with Vodafone SuperNet 4G connection for Rs.999.