Vodafone Launches New Rs 299 Prepaid Recharge Plan For 56 Days

Vodafone has recently launched a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 which offers 1 GB of 2G data per day for 56 days. Vodafone's all-new Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan is currently available only in select circles, as mentioned on Vodafone's official website vodafone.in. Vodafone's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits. On the other hand, Reliance Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers 3GB of 4G per day data for a period of 28 days. This Jio plan also comes with calling and SMS benefits.Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 offers 56 GBs of 2G data with a daily cap of 1 GB data. The validity of this plan is 56 days. This prepaid recharge plan is available only for non-commercial use, said Vodafone on its official website. Vodafone's Rs 299 plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls for the validity period. 100 free per day SMSes are also bundled with this plan.Vodafone recently also announced two more prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 549 and Rs 799. Vodafone's Rs. 549 prepaid plan offers 3.5 GB per day data for a period of 28 days while Rs. 799 prepaid plan offers 4.5 GB per day data for 28 days. Vodafone's Rs. 549, Rs. 799 packs also offer unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. The validity of these plans are 28 days.