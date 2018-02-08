Vodafone Launches VoLTE In Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat. Here's How To Avail It Vodafone VoLTE will be accessible on popular 4G mobile devices that have a Vodafone 4G SIM.

Vodafone VoLTE service will next be launched in Karnataka and Kolkata.

How to avail Vodafone's VoLTE services?

1. Customers can access Vodafone VoLTE services on all VoLTE enabled devices. To check if you can enjoy Vodafone VoLTE on your handset, please click on the link - www.vodafone.in/volte.



2. Upgrade the mobile device's OS to the latest version.



3. Ensure the device has a Vodafone 4G SIM. Customers with Dual-SIM handsets have to ensure that the Vodafone 4G SIM has been inserted in the data SIM slot/slot 1 and network mode has been set as 4G/3G/2G (Auto).



Vodafone VoLTE service will next be launched in Karnataka and Kolkata. Vodafone India is a 100% fully owned subsidiary of the Vodafone Group. Vodafone India has operations across the country serving over 211 million customers (over 114 million in rural areas). Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 49 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 31 December 2017, Vodafone Group had 529.1 million mobile customers and 19.3 million fixed broadband customers, including India and all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates, said the press release.



