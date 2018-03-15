Vodafone Is Offering Unlimited Internet For Rs 21. What Is Reliance Jio's Offer?

(This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio is offers 0.15GB data.)

Vodafone India is offering unlimited internet in a prepaid recharge plan for Rs 21. Rival Reliance Jio also has a similar prepaid recharge plan for Rs 19. Such competitive offers in the telecom sector are happening ever since Mukesh Ambani launched his telecom company, Reliance Jio Infocomm. Reliance Jio is known for offering cheap prepaid recharge plans and has thus led to a data tariff war in the sector. With the likes of Vodafone, which is the process of a mega merger with rival Idea Cellular, the debt-ridden telecom sector is now moving towards consolidation. This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers unlimited 3G/4G internet, according to its website, vodafone.in. The unlimited internet is for an hour. Within one hour, a customer can use any amount of data to download movies or songs or anything as per his/her wishes, said a customer service executive. The plan, however, is valid for one day. This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio is offers 0.15GB data, according to jio.com, the official website of Reliance Jio. High-speed data offered in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio is 0.15GB per day. After consumption of the daily limit, the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Voice calls are unlimited and 20 SMS are offered in this prepaid recharge plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for a day. A complimentary subscription of Jio apps are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan.