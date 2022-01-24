Vodafone Idea Shares Fall Over 8% After Q3 Loss Widens

Vodafone Idea's shares fell by over 8 per cent on Monday

Financially stressed telecom company Vodafone Idea's shares fell by over 8 per cent on Monday after the company reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,230.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The telecom operator's stock tanked 7.98 per cent to settle at Rs 10.95 on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 9.66 per cent to Rs 10.75.

On the NSE, it tumbled 7.59 per cent to settle at Rs 10.95.

Its market valuation declined by Rs 2,729.75 crore to Rs 31,465.25 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 587.84 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 34.52 crore shares on the NSE during the day. The earnings were announced post market hours on January 21.