Crisil Downgrades Vodafone Idea's Debt Issue On AGR Woes

Crisil has downgraded the Rs 3,500 crore non-convertible debentures of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to 'CRISIL B+' from 'CRISIL BB' on diminishing expectations of relief from the government for the beleaguered telecom company. The rating remains on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications'.

The rating action reflects CRISIL's expectation of a lower likelihood of any relief from Government of India after the Supreme Court (SC) on February 14, 2020, did not grant any relief to the telecom companies, including Vodafone Idea, on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and directed them to make the payment before the next hearing date i.e. March 17, 2020.

Subsequently, the department of telecommunication (DoT) had sent notices to all the telcos for immediate payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on February 14, 2020. To comply with the order, Vodafone Idea partially paid Rs 2,500 crore to DoT on February 17, 2020 and is expected to make further payment of Rs 1,000 crore by the end of this week. However, the actual amount payable is much higher, thereby enhancing the risk of invocation of bank guarantees provided by the company. This will in turn lead to significant deterioration in Vodafone Idea's financial risk profile.

Vodafone Idea had made a total provision of Rs 44,150 crore (Rs 27,610 crore towards licence fee and Rs 16,540 crore towards spectrum usage charges) till the quarter ended September 30, 2019, for the disputed liability towards AGR. The existing liquidity (about Rs 12,530 crore as on December 31, 2019) will be insufficient if there is a payout of AGR liability of Rs 44,150 crore, Crisil pointed out.

Crisil has retained the rating on watch negative, pending clarity on the funding plan by Vodafone Idea for clearing the AGR dues and any further relief that may be provided by the government, the rating agency said. CRISIL said that it will remove the rating from watch negative and take a final rating action after there is clarity on these issues.

Vodafone Idea is one of the leading mobile service providers in India, with operations in 22 service areas across the country. The stock of Vodafone Idea has soared by 11 per cent to Rs 4.6 on the BSE in a subdued market. The shares of the telecom firm had skyrocketed 48 per cent in the previous trading session on Wednesday.