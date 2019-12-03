Vodafone Idea Hikes Tariffs For Prepaid Customers, Check Latest Plans Here

Vodafone Idea's Rs 49 plan offers 100 MB data and Rs 38 talktime for validity of 28 days

Vodafone Idea has increased tariffs for prepaid customers. The new prepaid plans, effective from today, follows record loss by the company for the quarter ended September 30 due to huge provisions towards clearance of dues owed to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Vodafone Idea last month reported a net loss of Rs 50,922 crore for the quarter ended September 30 - marking the biggest quarterly loss in India's corporate history. (Also read: Reliance Jio Announces New Tariff Plans, Rates Hiked Up To 40%)

Here are the new prepaid recharge plans of Vodafone Idea, that are effective from today:

Vodafone Idea's combo plans and first recharges

Vodafone Idea's Rs 49 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 49 plan offers 100 MB data, Rs 38 talktime and 2.5 paise per second tariff for validity of 28 days, according to the website - vodafone.in.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 79 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 79 plan offers Rs 64 talktime, 200 MB data and 1 paise per second tariff for validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 97 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 97 plan offers Rs 45 talktime, 100 MB of data and 1 paise per second tariff for validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 197 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 197 plan offers 2 GB of data and 300 SMS for validity of 28 days. The unlimited voice calls are capped at 1,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 297 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 297 plan offers 1.5 GB of of data and 100 SMS for validity of 28 days. The unlimited voice calls are capped at 1,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 647 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 647 plan offers 1.5 GB of data and 100 SMS for validity of 84 days. The unlimited voice calls will be capped at 3,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Vodafone Idea's unlimited packs:

Rs 149 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 149 plan offers 2 GB of data and 300 SMS for validity of 28 days. The unlimited voice calls are capped at 1,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks

Rs 249 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 249 plan offers 1.5 GB of per day data and 100 SMS for validity of 28 days. The unlimited voice calls are capped at 1,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 299 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 299 plan offers 2 GB of per day data and 100 SMS for validity of 28 days. The unlimited voice calls are capped at 1,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 399 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 399 plan offers 3 GB of per day data and 100 SMS for validity of 28 days. The unlimited voice calls are capped at 1,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 379 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 379 plan offers 6 GB of data and 1,000 SMS for validity of 84 days. The unlimited voice calls are capped at 3,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 599 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 599 plan offers 1.5 GB of per day data and 100 per day SMS for validity of 84 days. The unlimited voice calls are capped at 3,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 699 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 699 plan offers 2GB of per day data and 100 per day SMS for validity of 84 days. The unlimited voice calls are capped at 3,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 1,499 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1,499 plan offers 24 GB of data and 3,600 SMS for validity of 365 days. The unlimited voice calls are capped at 12,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Rs 2,399 plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 2,399 plan offers 1.5 GB of per day data and 100 per day SMS for validity of 365 days. The unlimited voice calls are capped at 12,000 minutes of off-net calls- or calls made to other networks.

Additionally, the telecom operator is offering a sachet pack of Rs 19. Under this plan, customers can get 150 MB of data and 100 SMS for a validity period of 2 days, among other features.