Vodafone Idea Reports Third-Quarter Loss Of Rs 6,439 Crore

Vodafone Idea Ltd on Thursday reported a sixth straight quarterly loss, as the troubled Indian mobile carrier shed millions of mobile subscribers.

The company posted a loss of Rs 6,439 crore in the three months ending December 31, compared with a loss of Rs 5,005 crore a year earlier.

The quarterly results come as Vodafone Idea and other Indian telecom firms are pressured by government demands to pay $13 billion in overdue levies in a long-contested dispute.

Vodafone Idea had reported a loss of Rs 50,922 crore in the second quarter of 2019, the biggest loss ever by a company in Indian corporate history.