Vodafone Idea Reports Rs 5,005 Crore Loss For October-December

Revenue from operations was 11,765 crorerupees.

Vodafone Idea Ltd reported a loss on Wednesday, in its second quarterly results since Vodafone Plc merged its Indian operations with Idea Cellular in August last year.

The loss after tax was 5,005 crore rupees ($699.49 million) in the quarter ended December 31, the company said in a statement.

That was above analysts' estimates of a loss of 5,256 crore rupees, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue from operations was 11,765 crore rupees.

The company said the quarterly numbers were not comparable on account of the merger last year.



