Vodafone Idea Offers Cashback To Prepaid Users. Vouchers Worth 375 Rupees Also Available

Vodafone Idea Limited, the largest service provider in the country, announced an exclusive cashback offer and vouchers on recharging through Paytm, said the operator in a press release issued today. On a minimum recharge of Rs 149 prepaid plan, Vodafone and Idea customers can avail an assured cashback of Rs 25 on first time transaction done via Paytm. Additionally, customers can also get vouchers worth Rs 375 from Paytm which can be used in buying movie tickets and shopping on Paytm Mall, the press release added.

Under this offer, existing Paytm users can also avail a cashback of Rs 20 on opting for the scheme. Vodafone Idea Limited announced the latest offer after getting into a partnership with Paytm.

Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. The merger of Vodafone and Idea recently completed, making it country's leading telecom service provider with over 408 million customers and revenue market share of 32.2 per cent (Q1FY19), said the release. A new board has been constituted for the merged entity 'Vodafone Idea Ltd' with 12 directors and Kumar Mangalam Birla as its Chairman. The board has appointed Balesh Sharma as the CEO. Vodafone Idea Limited continues to remain listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Meanwhile, rival Bharti Airtel is offering special Amazon Pay gift card worth Rs. 51 to its mobile customers. Customers can avail this digital gift card through operator's app 'My Airtel'. Airtel's prepaid customers are eligible for this special Amazon Pay gift card on a bundled pack of Rs. 100 or higher. Airtel's postpaid customers can avail the offer on any infinity plan.

