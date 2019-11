Vodafone Idea reported loss of Rs 50,922 crore in quarter ended on September 30 against loss of Rs 4,973.8 crore in the same quarter year ago. Its revenue from services rose 42 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,838.9 crore.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.