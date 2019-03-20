NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Vodafone Idea Approves Terms For Rs 25,000 Crore Worth Rights Issue

The company will issue shares at Rs 12.50 apiece, it said in a statement.

Corporates | | Updated: March 20, 2019 12:47 IST
Vodafone Idea Ltd, country's largest telecommunication company by subscribers, on Wednesday approved terms for its rights issue worth Rs 25,000 crore ($3.63 billion).

The company will issue shares at Rs 12.50 apiece, it said in a statement.

 



