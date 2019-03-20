Vodafone Idea Approves Terms For Rs 25,000 Crore Worth Rights Issue

Vodafone Idea Ltd, country's largest telecommunication company by subscribers, on Wednesday approved terms for its rights issue worth Rs 25,000 crore ($3.63 billion).

The company will issue shares at Rs 12.50 apiece, it said in a statement.

