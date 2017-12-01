Vodafone Tops Up RED Postpaid Plans With 20GB Extra Data Subscribers of any new RED postpaid plan, starting with RED BASIC at Rs.399, can avail up to 20 GBs of extra data, says Vodafone.

Vodafone India has further boosted benefits under its Vodafone RED postpaid plans. Vodafone India has now guaranteed up to 20GB or gigabytes of extra data under a new feature called RED TOGETHER. Consumers on any new RED postpaid plan, starting with RED BASIC at Rs.399, can avail this benefit, said Vodafone. Vodafone's RED TOGETHER feature, which were launched on Wednesday, aims to guarantee savings upto 20 per cent, said the company in a press release. It also aims to 'bring together friends, family and devices', the statement said.Vodafone's RED TOGETHER allows consumers to come together on their respective RED postpaid plans to get guaranteed savings up to 20 per cent on the total rental of the group and get up to 20GB data extra.Last month, Vodafone had launched its RED postpaid plans . Vodafone's RED Traveller, RED International and RED Signature postpaid plans have attractive offers for customers, including mobile data rollover offers of up to 200 GB. The monthly rentals of Vodafone RED postpaid plans start from Rs. 499 and go up to Rs. 2,999 Consumers on RED TOGETHER get the convenience of making a single payment for the group under one bill, said Vodafone. RED TOGETHER is not restricted to just families - consumers are allowed to bring together their friends and/or devices too under this plan.Under RED TOGETHER, consumers continue to enjoy the benefits of their respective RED postpaid plan."RED TOGETHER is an extremely rewarding proposition that guarantees savings for our consumers. As it is exclusively available on the recently relaunched Vodafone RED Postpaid plans, it further strengthens Vodafone RED's position of being India's best postpaid plan," said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India.1. Consumers will never be charged for a call made from anywhere in India to anywhere in India with free national roaming, said Vodafone in the statement.2. Consumers will never waste unused data with data rollover feature that allows them to carry forward unused data up to 200GB data, it added.3. Consumers will enjoy the best entertainment benefits with the gift of NETFLIX, Vodafone PLAY and MAGZTER up to 12 months, said Vodafone.4. Users' smartphones are protected with RED SHIELD, a handset protection feature that protects handsets from theft and damage, claimed the company.However, the new plans are not available in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh circle.