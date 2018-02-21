Vodafone Expands SuperNet Coverage In Gujarat, Launches New Unlimited Plans

Catagory MRP Benefit Validity Super Hour 18 Unlimited 4G/3G/2G data 1 Hour Super Night 31 Unlimited Night Data (1PM to 6 AM) 1 Night Super Week 79 Unlimited Local & STD calls + 500 MB 7 Days Super Month 199 Unlimited Local & STD calls + Roaming + 1.4GB/day + 100 SMS/day 28 Days Long Validity 509 Unlimited Local & STD calls + Roaming + 1.4GB/day + 100 SMS/day 90 Days

RED Plan Rental Benefit RED Basic 399 Unlimited Local & STD calls, 20GB Data, Unlimited national roaming RED Traveler R 499 Unlimited Local & STD calls, 40GB Data with roll over up to 200 GB, 100 SMS, Unlimited national roaming RED Traveler M 699 Unlimited Local & STD calls, 50GB Data with roll-over up to 200 GB, 100 SMS, Unlimited national roaming

Vodafone India had last year announced that it would be launching its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in the country in the first quarter of 2018. In keeping with its plan, Recently Vodafone launched its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in Gujarat. Accessible on popular 4G mobile devices with a Vodafone 4G SIM, customers can make calls using Vodafone VoLTE and enjoy HD quality crystal clear voice with super call connect, thus experiencing the best from Vodafone's Data Strong Network.Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers can access Vodafone VoLTE for no additional charges and all calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits.Abhijit Kishore, Business Head - Gujarat, Vodafone India, said, "We have seen a rapid rise in data consumption, both in urban areas as well as in rural pockets of Gujarat. Our network expansion drive has accordingly kept pace to fulfil this growing demand of our millions of customers across Gujarat. Using the latest technologies, we have created additional capacity and built a smart, robust and resilient Data Strong Network."Speaking about the various features of Vodafone products and offers available, Abhijit Kishore, said, "We are offering the best in class products in both prepaid and postpaid categories that are packed with unpreceded benefits and readily available at very affordable price points. We are incentivizing our customers to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G data strong network by partnering with handset manufacturers and offering cashback over the widest spectrum of 4G smartphones across various price points. This is in line with our strategy to democratise data and make 4G more accessible."As our customers become more digital and data savvy, we continue to invest in technology, products and services to provide them the best of service and experience, '' he added.