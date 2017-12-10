Vodafone 4G Data Packs: Rs 149 Vs Rs 365 Vs Rs 559 Vs Rs 999

Here are some of the prepaid data recharge plans of Vodafone:

(Starting from 150 MB, the prepaid data recharge plans of Vodafone can offer as much as 13 GB of 4G data.)



Vodafone India has a slew of attractive 4G internet packs. The telecom services major has internet data packs starting from as low as Rs 31, according to its website. The validity periods of these prepaid data recharge plan varies. Starting from 150 MB or megabytes, the prepaid data recharge plans of Vodafone can offer as much as 13 GB or gigabytes of 4G data. The prepaid data recharge packs from Vodafone come amid the disruptive data price war that has been unleashed by Reliance Jio in the telecom sector.This Vodafone plan, which is valid for 28 days, offers 150 MB of 4G/3G/2G data. Post the usage of 150 MB, 4 paise will be charged per 10 KB or kilobytes, said Vodafone on its website, Vodafone.in. This is a non-additive pack.This Vodafone plan, which is valid for five days, offers 375 MB of 4G/3G/2G data. Post the usage of 375 MB, 4 paise will be charged per 10 KB.This Vodafone plan, which is valid for seven days, offers 500 MB of 4G/3G/2G data. Post the usage of 500 MB, 4 paise will be charged per 10 KB.This Vodafone plan, which is valid for 28 days, offers 1 GB of 4G/3G/2G data. Post the usage of 1 GB, 4 paise will be charged per 10 KB.This Vodafone plan, which is valid for 28 days, offers 1.5 GB of 4G/3G/2G data. Post the usage of 1.5 GB, 4 paise will be charged per 10 KB.This Vodafone plan, which is valid for 28 days, offers 2 GB of 4G/3G/2G data. Post the usage of 2 GB, 4 paise will be charged per 10 KB.This Vodafone plan, which is valid for 28 days, offers 3 GB of 4G/3G/2G data. This prepaid data plan also offers 1 GB of free Wi-Fi for all customers. Post free quota charges, 4 paise will be charged per 10 KB.This Vodafone plan, which is valid for 28 days, offers 5 GB of 4G/3G/2G data. This prepaid data plan also offers 1 GB of free Wi-Fi for all customers. Post free quota charges, 4 paise will be charged per 10 KB.This Vodafone plan, which is valid for 28 days, offers 6 GB of 4G/3G/2G data. This prepaid data plan also offers 1 GB of free Wi-Fi for all customers. Post free quota charges, 4 paise will be charged per 10 KB.This Vodafone plan, which is valid for 28 days, offers 7 GB of 4G/3G/2G data. This prepaid data plan also offers 1 GB of free Wi-Fi for all customers. Post free quota charges, 4 paise will be charged per 10 KB.This Vodafone plan, which is valid for 28 days, offers 13 GB of 4G/3G/2G data. This prepaid data plan also offers 1 GB of free Wi-Fi for all customers. Post free quota charges, 4 paise will be charged per 10 KB.