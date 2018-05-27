Reliance Jio's Big Prizes On Vivo IPL 2018 Final CSK Vs SRH Reliance Jio Cricket Play Along is available for all IPL matches across seven weeks and can be played in 11 languages.

While you watch Vivo IPL 2018 Final on Sunday, you can win some big prizes announced by Reliance Jio while playing #JioCricketPlayAlong. Reliance Jio Cricket Play Along is a quiz game rolled out by Reliance Jio that allows you to win big prizes such as a flat (Lodha home at Palava), Renault Kwid car(s), Holiday to UK, movie discounts and recharge coupons, among a host of other prizes, while watching the. The users are meant to answer simple questions relating to the ongoing IPL cricket match CSK Vs SRH . If you answer correctly, you become entitled to earn points. There is a unique method to calculate the number of points that you stand to earn. For instance, the over questions (prior to the commencement of the match over) will have 10 points each for the correct answer while the trivia cricket IPL questions will entitled you to earn 5 or 20 points for each correct answer.The gold prize winners of Reliance Jio Cricket Play Along offer who have won the prizes will be notified through the 'My Winnings' section in the game. Details such as gratification partner/ sponsor name and details of how to redeem the Gold Prize will be made available on the same.One must remember that the grand prizes such as Lodha Home at Palava, 20 Renault KWIDS and Yatra holidays will be given only to the Jio subscribers.To start, you have to select 'play game' on the MyJio App.On selecting it, you will be prompted to create a player's profile. Later, you will be asked questions around the Vivo IPL Live cricket match that is taking place at that particular time.The questions would, as expected, would revolve around the cricket march that is ongoing and being telecast on the MyJio app.It is noteworthy to mention here that Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio recently launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 251 that offers 102GBs of high-speed data, along with live-streaming of cricket matches during the IPL season 11 for a validity of 51 days.Not only Jio, even Bharti Airtel also jumped into the bandwagon to leverage the Vivo IPL popularity. Airtel's streaming app Airtel TV offers free access to live matches and match highlights for the Vivo IPL 2018 via Hotstar. In the Jio Cricket Play Along, a player can be asked questions around runs in an over, among others. As the video, Jio tweeted on its official handle, explains that there could be a question on the number of runs that the team will score in the over that is being played. The options include 1-10 runs, 11-15 runs, 16-20 runs and over 20 runs.If you select the right option, you will get to win the prizes. For more details, one can download the MyJio app. However, one must remember that to be able to sign up, one must a Jio number of Jio service ID.