Reached Airport Early? Vistara's New Scheme Allows You To Take An Early Flight Vistara's new service can only be availed at the airport with the customer's presence being mandatory.

Share EMAIL PRINT #VistaraFlyEarly is applicable on direct flights only. (Also read: AirAsia Offers Up To 50% Off On Return Flight Tickets, Extends 'Grand Sale'​) With #VistaraFlyEarly, take a prior flight if you reach the airport upto 4 hours before your scheduled flight. Know more: https://t.co/q1fRobq9S6pic.twitter.com/BFaXsy9Ms8 — Vistara (@airvistara) June 11, 2018 10 Things to know about #VistaraFlyEarly scheme:



1. Vistara's new service can only be availed at the airport with the customer's presence being mandatory, said the carrier.



2. This facility is available only at the airport on a standby basis (that is, if there is space available on the earlier flight, which will be confirmed one hour prior to departure).



3. This service is valid for customers who have arrived 4 hours earlier for their flight. The time duration between originally booked flight and desired flight must not exceed 4 hours.



4. To use this facility, customers can approach the ticketing counter and request #VistaraFlyEarly to book an earlier flight.



5. The non-refundable charges of Rs 2,500 (inclusive of taxes) are applicable per sector/flight, per customer and will be charged for all cabin classes, noted the airline.



6. #VistaraFlyEarly is applicable on direct flights only and not applicable on via or connecting flights.



7. Customers are not allowed to re-route their flight. They can only prepone or postpone their flight for booked sector.



8. This facility is not applicable for postponing of flights.



9. Vistara's offer is not applicable for group fares.



10. The non-refundable charges of Rs 2,500 are waived off for 'Club Vistara Platinum Members' provided the change is in the same cabin class.



Vistara airline has announced a new option that allow passengers to take a prior flight on reaching airport up to 4 hours before scheduled flight at a nominal fee of Rs 2,500, said the carrier in a tweet posted on its official handle- airvistara.com. Vistara's new scheme is called #VistaraFlyEarly and is available with no change fee or payable fare difference. This option is available for all classes of travel, the carrier said on its official website. The extra fees of Rs 2,500 will be waived off for Vistara's flexi fare customers and club Vistara platinum members.