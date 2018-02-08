NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Vistara To Soon Start New Daily Direct Flights On These Routes: Fares, Bookings Dates And More

From March 1, 2018, Vistara said it will increase the frequency of the flights between Delhi and Chennai to twice daily.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 08, 2018 12:41 IST
From March 1, 2018, Vistara has said it will launch daily direct flights between Chennai and Port Blair

Vistara has announced daily direct flights to and from Chennai to Delhi and Port Blair network. Vistara will operate daily direct flights between Delhi and Chennai from February 15, 2018, according to the airline's website - airvistara.com. From March 1, Vistara will double the frequency of the new Delhi-Chennai flights "providing convenient same day return options in both directions", according to the airline's website. From March 1, 2018, the airline said, Vistara will increase the frequency of the flights between Delhi and Chennai to twice daily.

From March 1, 2018, Vistara will also launch daily direct flights between Chennai and Port Blair. "Bookings are now open, with one-way economy fares starting at Rs. 3,092 inclusive of taxes," the airline noted.

A search on the Vistara bookings portal showed flights from Delhi to Chennai on March 8 were available from Rs 3,092.

vistara rs 3092 airline website
Vistara detailed the new flights starting from February 15 and March 1:

vistara flights airline website
Chennai is the 22nd destination served by the airline, Vistara mentioned. Vistara had in January 2018 announced the addition of Chennai to its network.

The airline serves 22 destinations with over 700 flights a week, operated by a fleet of 17 Airbus A320 aircraft.

Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. Vistara brand flights are operated by TATA SIA Airlines, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited.

New direct daily flights from Vistara come amid increasing competition and strong passenger growth in the Indian civil aviation market.

Domestic airlines carried 1,171.76 lakh passengers in 2017, as against 998.88 lakh in the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 17.31, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

In the last three years, the domestic air passenger traffic grew at 18 per cent per annum, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in his Budget 2018-19 speech. "Our airline companies placed orders for more than 900 aircraft," the finance minister had said.

