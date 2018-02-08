Vistara To Soon Start New Daily Direct Flights On These Routes: Fares, Bookings Dates And More From March 1, 2018, Vistara said it will increase the frequency of the flights between Delhi and Chennai to twice daily.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT From March 1, 2018, Vistara has said it will launch daily direct flights between Chennai and Port Blair



From March 1, 2018, Vistara will also launch daily direct flights between Chennai and Port Blair. "Bookings are now open, with one-way economy fares starting at Rs. 3,092 inclusive of taxes," the airline noted.



A search on the Vistara bookings portal showed flights from Delhi to Chennai on March 8 were available from Rs 3,092.





Vistara detailed the new flights starting from February 15 and March 1:





Chennai is the 22nd destination served by the airline, Vistara mentioned. Vistara had in January 2018 announced the addition of Chennai to its network.



The airline serves 22 destinations with over 700 flights a week, operated by a fleet of 17 Airbus A320 aircraft.



Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. Vistara brand flights are operated by TATA SIA Airlines, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited.



New direct daily flights from Vistara come amid increasing competition and strong passenger growth in the Indian civil aviation market.



Domestic airlines carried 1,171.76 lakh passengers in 2017, as against 998.88 lakh in the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 17.31, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).



In the last three years, the domestic air passenger traffic grew at 18 per cent per annum, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said in his Budget 2018-19 speech. "Our airline companies placed orders for more than 900 aircraft," the finance minister had said.



